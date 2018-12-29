Universal Currency Market Capitalization Tops $293,668.00 (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $293,668.00 and approximately $21,673.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Universal Currency

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,965,457 coins and its circulating supply is 15,865,457 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

