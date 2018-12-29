US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,369 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,678,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in US Foods by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 139,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.43. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.