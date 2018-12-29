USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report $172.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $169.80 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $75.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $585.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $588.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $709.66 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $732.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Manias acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

