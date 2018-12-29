UTRUST Hits Market Cap of $10.37 Million (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $973,544.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One UTRUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.02325173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00151973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00206518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026699 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.