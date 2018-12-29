V Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after buying an additional 1,937,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,164,689 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.15.

Shares of PEP opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/v-wealth-management-llc-purchases-2823-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.