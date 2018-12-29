Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3765 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Validea Market Legends ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VALX opened at $23.84 on Friday. Validea Market Legends ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/validea-market-legends-etf-valx-plans-dividend-increase-0-38-per-share.html.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Validea Market Legends ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validea Market Legends ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.