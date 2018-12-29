ValuEngine Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 72.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.