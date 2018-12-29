Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report $584.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.08 million and the highest is $589.90 million. Valvoline posted sales of $545.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $33,500.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 966,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,337. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

