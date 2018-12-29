Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after buying an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 1,207,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $90,320.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,357. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/veeva-systems-inc-veev-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.