Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In other news, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Deluxe Co. (DLX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/verition-fund-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-deluxe-co-dlx.html.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.