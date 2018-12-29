Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,029 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

