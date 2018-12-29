VersaBank (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
VB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.10. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.
VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.750000052816905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other VersaBank news, Director Robbert-Jan Brabander acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,906 shares of company stock valued at $110,270.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.