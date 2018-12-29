VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

VB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.10. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.750000052816905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VersaBank news, Director Robbert-Jan Brabander acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,906 shares of company stock valued at $110,270.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/versabank-vb-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-3rd.html.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.