Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 29.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 7.4% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 243,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NEXA opened at $11.84 on Friday. Nexa Resources SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources SA will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

