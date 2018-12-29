Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.30. 3,986,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,952,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Down 8.8%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/viking-therapeutics-vktx-shares-down-8-8.html.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.