Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €225.09 ($261.73).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €182.40 ($212.09) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

