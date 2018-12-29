WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (WBIC)

WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIC opened at $19.88 on Friday. WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

