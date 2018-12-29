WD-40 (WDFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.67.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,004,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $354,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,630,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

