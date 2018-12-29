Wedbush Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Price Target to $19.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Abercrombie & Fitch to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $131,847.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 82.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,934.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 86,879 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.