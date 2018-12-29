Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,618,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.36 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $633,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $646,792. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-3-43-million-holdings-in-pegasystems-inc-pega.html.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.