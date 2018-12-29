Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme purchased 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $101,658.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Profile

There is no company description available for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund.

