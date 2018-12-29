Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Westell Technologies an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:WSTL remained flat at $$1.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,959. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.21. Westell Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. Westell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

