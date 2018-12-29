Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,453,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,555,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,472,000 after acquiring an additional 706,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $21.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

