Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Windstream were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Windstream stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

