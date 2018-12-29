Wink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Wink has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar. Wink has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005303 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000482 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

Wink (CRYPTO:WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

