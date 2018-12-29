Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) Insider Acquires £884.12 in Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Ben Rogoff purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.56) per share, for a total transaction of £884.12 ($1,155.26).

Ben Rogoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Ben Rogoff sold 78 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £797.16 ($1,041.63).

On Thursday, October 25th, Ben Rogoff purchased 78 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) per share, for a total transaction of £787.80 ($1,029.40).

On Tuesday, October 9th, Ben Rogoff sold 4 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,056 ($13.80), for a total value of GBX 4,224 ($55.19).

WTAN opened at GBX 9.67 ($0.13) on Friday. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

