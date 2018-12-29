Workiva (WK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Workiva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Workiva to $39.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

WK stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $684,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,849.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,498 shares of company stock worth $5,506,164 in the last 90 days. 29.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

