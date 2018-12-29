Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 126.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 25,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

WOR opened at $34.83 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

