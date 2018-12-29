Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $99.23

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.92, but opened at $99.23. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 4229941 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.26.

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

