Xander Resources (XND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Xander Resources news, Director Bryce Clark sold 735,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9,000.00, for a total transaction of C$6,616,359,000.00.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

