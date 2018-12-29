Xios (XIOS) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Xios coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xios has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Xios has a total market cap of $102,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xios Coin Profile

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

