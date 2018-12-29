YoloCash Reaches Market Cap of $13,704.00 (YLC)

YoloCash (CURRENCY:YLC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. YoloCash has a market cap of $13,704.00 and $2,942.00 worth of YoloCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YoloCash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, YoloCash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.02310231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00152342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00199687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026097 BTC.

YoloCash Coin Profile

YoloCash’s total supply is 48,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 29,499,388 coins. The official website for YoloCash is www.yolocash.co. YoloCash’s official Twitter account is @YoloWorldorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YoloCash Coin Trading

YoloCash can be bought or sold on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YoloCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YoloCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YoloCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

