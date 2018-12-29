Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to report $284.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.00 million and the highest is $299.78 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $982.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. 511,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,514. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, EVP Timothy D. Yang acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $223,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

