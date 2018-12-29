Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

FOXF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $76.77.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $329,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,148.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $300,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $462,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,026.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

