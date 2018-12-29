Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 67.76%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $794,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $41,312.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 760.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 92.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

HLNE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 138,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,252. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

