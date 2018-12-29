Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK) Given $14.63 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

