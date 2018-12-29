Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $137.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.67 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 166.55% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

