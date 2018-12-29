Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northgate (NGTEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Northgate plc is engaged in the commercial vehicle hire business. It operates primarily in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company serves corporate, small and medium sized and micro businesses. Northgate plc is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom. “

Northgate has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

