Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orange (ORAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $16.10 on Friday. Orange has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Orange by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 11.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Orange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

