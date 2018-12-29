Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Bankshares (UBSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $180.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director P Clinton Winter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,376.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 985.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 923.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 22.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

