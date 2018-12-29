Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (FBNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of FBNC opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $969.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 116.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

