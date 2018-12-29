Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (OTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

OTIC stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.78. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,983.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.