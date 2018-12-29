Zacks Investment Research Lowers SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

SBBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised SB One Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Branca acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,509.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $91,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,797,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,580,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $440,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

