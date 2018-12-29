Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity Southern (LION) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:LION opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity Southern has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

