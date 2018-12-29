Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taseko Mines (TGB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

