Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Orrstown Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 301.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 327.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.6% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 100,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

