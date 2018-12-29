Zlancer Market Cap Achieves $207,728.00 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.12130782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Zlancer Profile

Zlancer (CRYPTO:ZCG) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

