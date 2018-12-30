$0.54 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (GMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. GMS posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. GMS’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded GMS to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 7,451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 599,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 472,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 364,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. GMS has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $38.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

