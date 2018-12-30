$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $891.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.41.

NYSE DPZ opened at $249.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $186.90 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

