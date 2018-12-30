$1.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast limited (MESO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post sales of $1.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.61 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $13.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $85.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 171.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 183,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,353. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

