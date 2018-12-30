$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Corp. (DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of DG stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

